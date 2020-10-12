Hiker Films Terrifying 6-Minute Cougar Chase: 'Thought I Was Done For'

A nail-biting video shows a hiker being followed by a cougar for nearly six minutes on a trail in Utah.
“I thought I was done for,” Kyle Burgess wrote in an Instagram post about his encounter on Saturday in Slate Canyon, near Provo.
The seasoned hiker said he’d come across cougar cubs while on a trail run, and “their mother was not happy to see me.”
In the expletive-laden footage, Burgess is heard yelling and roaring in an effort to signal the cat to back off. He backs away along the track as the cat follows, charging toward him several times with teeth and claws bared.
“Go away! Go get your babies,” Burgess is heard shouting at one point.
After six minutes of pursuit, the animal finally runs back in the direction it came from.
In an interview with NBC News, Burgess said, “I definitely thought I was going to get hurt.”
“My adrenalin was pumping so much,” he said.
Watch the encounter below.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place