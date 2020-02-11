Like your mascots acrobatic? Then Brigham Young University’s Cosmo the Cougar is your jam. (See the video below.)

Hurled into the air from beyond the 3-point line by several students, the team mascot flew in for an impressive dunk at a weekend BYU basketball game in Provo, Utah.

It got ESPN SportsCenter’s attention. (Make sure to click the little arrow at right to see the stunt in normal speed as well.)

That’s more than 22 feet.

The Marriott Center crowd went crazy after Cosmo missed multiple attempts, KSL reported.

Me jumping to conclusions. pic.twitter.com/6f7VrPs5aK — Cosmo Cougar (@byu_cosmo) February 9, 2020

The Cougars beat the University of San Francisco in the actual game on Saturday, but we’d say Cosmo won the night.

A student who previously played Cosmo gained attention for his viral moves and later for coming out as gay to promote discussion of LGBTQ issues in the Mormon church. BYU is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.