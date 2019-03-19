U.S. Islamic Council Calls On Advertisers To Boycott Fox News Until Jeanine Pirro Is Fired

Also Monday, the cable news network announced it had hired former Democrat National Committee chair and CNN contributor Donna Brazile as a Fox political commentator.

In an appearance on Dana Perino’s Fox News show Monday, Brazile said that she was joining the network as an opportunity to listen and reach out to the “Fox family” adding: “This is a critical period in our country. It’s a time for dialogue, it’s a time for civility. We’re not going to get ahead by yelling at each other and sending nasty tweets.”