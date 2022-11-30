Country Singer Jake Flint, 37, Dies Hours After His Wedding

Oklahoma country music singer and songwriter Jake Flint died suddenly at age 37 after his wedding on Saturday, his publicist told The Oklahoman.

Flint died in his sleep in the hours after he exchanged vows with Brenda Flint, publicist Clif Doyal told the newspaper. The cause of death has not been determined.

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” his wife wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

On Sunday, she’d shared a video from their wedding alongside the heartbreaking caption: “I don’t understand.”

According to Doyal, Jake Flint was an ambassador for Oklahoma Red Dirt music and a beloved member of the country music community.

“He was a prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer throughout the Midwest and Southwestern U.S.,” Doyal told ET in a statement. “As a testament to his kindness and humanity, he was also a tireless supporter of his fellow artists, always willing to lend a hand to help anyone who needed it.”

“With his infectious smile and disarming sense of humor, he was loved by many, and I believe that, along with his music, will be his lasting legacy,” he added.