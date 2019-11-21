Country Singer Sam Hunt Arrested For DUI

Country singer Sam Hunt was hit with a DUI after driving the wrong way down a road in Nashville, Tennessee, HuffPost can confirm.

The former college football star turned musician, who’s debut album “Montevallo” topped the charts in 2014, was charged with driving while intoxicated and an open container violation after his arrest early Thursday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, authorities responded to call about a driver going southbound down the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway in the East Nashville neighborhood. The vehicle had difficulty “staying in the lane of travel and crossed the center divide several times” before officers initiated a traffic stop.

Police said Hunt smelled of “an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage” and discovered two open containers of beer next to the singer, who was alone in the vehicle. He also admitted to recently consuming alcohol.

“The defendant had difficulty retrieving his ID and attempted to give a credit card and passport instead while his [Tennessee] driver license sat on his lap,” the report said.

The arrest report claimed that Hunt’s blood alcohol level was 0.173%, well over the state’s legal limit of 0.08%.

The “Body Like a Back Road” singer was arrested and taken into the Metro jail around 6:30 a.m and released on a $2,500 bond later that morning, according to WKRN, which was first to report the news.

A representative for Hunt didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Hunt is due back in court in Nashville on Jan. 17, 2020.