All The Movies Joining Netflix This Week

Screen Gems Gwyneth Paltrow in "Country Strong."

Netflix adds three dozen movies this week, including “Blade Runner: The Final Cut,” “The Dirty Dozen” and “Purple Rain.”

But the service also acquired many famously misguided (almost campy) movies including “We Are Your Friends,” “Dear John,” “Scary Movie 2,” “Sex and the City 2” and not just the original “Police Academy” but the six sequels.

In order to match the general vibe of Netflix’s additions this week, I highlight below the 2010 movie “Country Strong,” which features Gwyneth Paltrow as a country singer in a melodramatic storyline akin to a country song. Earlier this month, Paltrow debuted “The Goop Lab” on Netflix, which promotes “bad health advice” and should generally be avoided. In “Country Strong,” you can see the founder of a company that sells luxury-priced snake oil play the role of a country star.

To her credit, she has a strong voice fitting the role. You can read more about “Country Strong” and watch Paltrow’s vocal chops below.

Notable Movie: “Country Strong,” Jan. 27

Screen Gems Gwyneth Paltrow and Garrett Hedlund in "Country Strong."

Details: In this music-centric drama, a country star (Gwyneth Paltrow) miscarries a baby due to drinking excessively and subsequently checks into rehab. She begins an affair with a rising country musician, while her husband pushes the star to tour again in hopes of rehabilitating her image. As a condition for touring, she insists on bringing her secret romantic partner, who is talented in his own right, as the opening act. Meanwhile, the husband scouts a separate female up-and-comer, and the tour also brings her on as an opener. The fraught relationships of the foursome do not help the star regain her place in the culture, and her addiction continues.

The movie earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for “Coming Home,” which Paltrow sang. The main cast includes Garrett Hedlund, Tim McGraw, Leighton Meester and Gwyneth Paltrow. “Country Strong” runs 1 hour, 57 minutes.

Watch On: You can watch a clip of Paltrow’s character performing “Coming Home” here:

Trailer:

The Full List Of Movies Joining Netflix

Jan. 27

“Country Strong”

“We Are Your Friends”

Jan. 29

“Frères Ennemis” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 30