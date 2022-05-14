“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” debuted a spoof cell phone carrier for supporters of Donald Trump.

Coup Mobile is “America’s most reliable network for coordinating an insurrection,” the Comedy Central program’s correspondent Desi Lydic says in the parody ad.

“You want to hang Mike Pence, not hang up on him,” she cracks.

The comedy spot mocks Trump, his family members, allies and enablers who have come under increasing scrutiny from the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

“So if you’re ready to overthrow democracy and your current carrier, make the switch today,” Lydic concludes.