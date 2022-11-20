Couple Injured Following Attack Outside Elton John Concert

A couple who left a night out at an Elton John concert at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium suffered injuries in a parking lot attack on Thursday.

Video shows multiple men beating another man, part of the couple who KCBS-TV did not identify in their report on the attack, as he laid on the ground of a parking lot.

The attack followed one of a number of John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” shows at the baseball stadium.

The attack involved a man and a woman in their 60s, according to TMZ, and it is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man seen on the ground, who the news station identified as “Jamie,” said the attack began when a woman claimed she hit the couple’s car mirror and he recalled the woman trying to hit him.

Jamie claimed a man in a blue shirt, seen in video obtained by KCBS-TV, began to repeatedly punch him while his wife, who the station identified as “Lillian,” watched the attack before hopping out of the car herself.

She later said someone tossed her before she blacked out from hitting her head on the parking lot ground.

Lillian claimed she eventually woke up to see her husband unresponsive on the ground.

The pair described experiencing head injuries while Jamie – who was hospitalized following the attack – told the news station he suffered injuries to his ear, his eye and his back along with a broken ankle.

A woman who claimed to be the daughter of the couple on Instagram said her dad suffered fractures and head injuries as a result of the attack.

She also claimed that the only bystander who tried to record the attack “got punched and his phone broken by the same person who assaulted” her parents.

HuffPost has reached out to the woman for comment.

Jamie, who described himself as a recently-retired grandfather, said he doesn’t want his attackers to hurt anyone else like him.