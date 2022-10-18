21 Couple And Baby Halloween Costumes That Are So Stinkin' Cute

Dressing up as a couple can be fun. But when you add a baby into the mix, it really opens up a whole new world of Halloween costume possibilities.

If you and your partner are looking for cute and clever ideas that include your baby boo, we’ve got you covered.

Check out these 21 costumes that will be a big hit this Halloween, whether you three are celebrating at a party, trick-or-treating around your neighborhood or just cozying up at home.