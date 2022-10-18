Parenting
Halloween FamilyHalloween Costumes

21 Couple And Baby Halloween Costumes That Are So Stinkin' Cute

Fun and clever ideas for you, your partner and your baby boo

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Dressing up as a couple can be fun. But when you add a baby into the mix, it really opens up a whole new world of Halloween costume possibilities.

If you and your partner are looking for cute and clever ideas that include your baby boo, we’ve got you covered.

Check out these 21 costumes that will be a big hit this Halloween, whether you three are celebrating at a party, trick-or-treating around your neighborhood or just cozying up at home.

1
Sushi, Soy Sauce and Sushi Chef
@chrissyandchristina/Instagram
2
Starbucks Barista and Frappuccinos
Ariel and Kevin Lewis
3
Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant and T-Rex from "Jurassic Park"
@KelsieBynum/Instagram
4
Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Tinker Bell from "Peter Pan"
@bmehrlich/Instagram
5
Alan, Jade and Carlos from "The Hangover"
Andrea LeTard | @Andreas_Cooktales
6
Jimmy, Dottie and a Rockford Peach from "A League Of Their Own"
Kelly Kruger Brooks/Instagram
7
Astronaut, Alien and Solar System
@tiffanybydesign/Instagram
8
Luke, Lorelai and Rory from "Gilmore Girls"
Angela Lanter/Instagram
9
Ronald McDonald, Hamburglar and A Small Fry
Bailey Schwartz/Instagram
10
Cruella de Vil, Jasper and A Dalmatian from "101 Dalmatians"
@copper.and.lily/Instagram
11
Salsa, Taco and Dragon from "Dragons Love Tacos"
@eco.monti.mama/Instagram
12
Baby Shark and Daddy Sharks
@dadsbydesign/Instagram
13
The Mandalorians and Baby Yoda from "The Mandalorian"
@pbandjellyjenn/Instagram
14
Hot Dog, Mustard and Ketchup
@kylamariecharles/Instagram
15
A Lion, Tiger and Bear (Oh my!)
@emilybay5/Instagram
16
Baby Queen and her Loyal Servants
Owen Keating
17
LEGOs
Jenny Baum & Kate Lyons
18
Cinderella, Jaq and Gus from "Cinderella"
@youngchelsmarie/Instagram
19
Gumball Machine
@han.boylan/Instagram
20
Lion and Zookeepers
Cassidy Lance-McWherter
21
Marty McFly, Doc Brown and Jennifer Parker from "Back To The Future"
@bridgetlaurenh/Instagram
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A fabulous flamingo

The Cutest Halloween Costumes For Babies

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Skin Care’s New ‘It’ Ingredient Can Stop The Formation Of Wrinkles, According To Dermatologists

Food & Drink

40 Funny Tweets About America’s Love/Hate Relationship With Candy Corn

Shopping

This Is The One Piece Of Home Decor You Should Splurge On, According To An Interior Designer

Shopping

These Outdoor Heaters Will Keep Your Backyard Toasty In Cold Weather

Shopping

I Swear By These $10 Slipper Socks To Keep My Feet Warm

Shopping

Portable Laptop Chargers For When You Can't Find An Outlet

Home & Living

This True Crime Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

A New Halloween Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

The Best Pre-Made Pie Crust You Can Buy, According To Chefs And Food Scientists

Shopping

Where To Get The TikTok-Trending Birkenstock Boston Clogs

Food & Drink

Mouthwatering Photos From Delaware's Fall Apple Scrapple Festival

Shopping

Where To Find Bras When You Have Different-Sized Boobs

Shopping

These Are The Best Lap Desks For Working In Bed

Shopping

Shaker-Style Furniture Is Everywhere Right Now (Including At Target)

Shopping

25 Stylish Fall Things From Amazon Your Wallet Just Might Love As Much As You Do

Shopping

32 Fall Fashion Finds From Amazon You'd Swear Were From A High-End Boutique

Food & Drink

Chili Cook-Off Winners Share Their Secrets To The Best Chili

Shopping

The Best Affordable Cashmere Sweaters That Won't Kill Your Budget

Shopping

The Best Fall Fragrances, According To PerfumeTok

Style & Beauty

More And More Women Are Shaving Their Faces. Here's Why.

Shopping

38 Fall Dresses Reviewers Swore Got Them Loads Of Compliments

Travel

How To Take A More Mindful Vacation In Tulum

Food & Drink

Twitter Users Drag Fox Business Guest For His $28 Taco Bell Lunch

Food & Drink

The Best Healthy Canned Chili That Nutritionists Swear By

Shopping

Pet Owners: All Of Your Cleaning Must-Haves Are At Walmart

Shopping

22 Boots That Reviewers Actually Swear By

Shopping

These Stylish Target Desks Are Perfect For Small Spaces

Shopping

Your Home Will Look Straight Out Of A Magazine After Snagging These 51 Last-Minute Fall Prime Day Deals

Shopping

This Powerful Air Purifier Is Almost Half Off For Amazon Prime

Shopping

Target's Really Good Deal On a KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Actually Better Than Amazon's

Shopping

Get Up To 51% Off These Popular Espresso Machines During Early Access Prime Day

Travel

33 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Airport Security

Shopping

This Water Flosser Is 55% Off Right Now For Prime Day

Shopping

What A Shoe-Obsessed Shopping Editor Is Buying During The Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

These Emergency Items Are On Sale During Amazon's Prime Early Access Event

Shopping

The Best Diwali-Inspired Gifts To Buy This Year

Food & Drink

Americans' Halloween Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State