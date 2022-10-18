21 Couple And Baby Halloween Costumes That Are So Stinkin' Cute

Dressing up as a couple can be fun. But when you add a baby into the mix, it really opens up a whole new world of Halloween costume possibilities.
If you and your partner are looking for cute and clever ideas that include your baby boo, we’ve got you covered.
Check out these 21 costumes that will be a big hit this Halloween, whether you three are celebrating at a party, trick-or-treating around your neighborhood or just cozying up at home.
1
Sushi, Soy Sauce and Sushi Chef
2
Starbucks Barista and Frappuccinos
3
Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant and T-Rex from "Jurassic Park"
4
Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Tinker Bell from "Peter Pan"
5
Alan, Jade and Carlos from "The Hangover"
6
Jimmy, Dottie and a Rockford Peach from "A League Of Their Own"
7
Astronaut, Alien and Solar System
8
Luke, Lorelai and Rory from "Gilmore Girls"
9
Ronald McDonald, Hamburglar and A Small Fry
10
Cruella de Vil, Jasper and A Dalmatian from "101 Dalmatians"
11
Salsa, Taco and Dragon from "Dragons Love Tacos"
12
Baby Shark and Daddy Sharks
13
The Mandalorians and Baby Yoda from "The Mandalorian"
14
Hot Dog, Mustard and Ketchup
15
A Lion, Tiger and Bear (Oh my!)
16
Baby Queen and her Loyal Servants
Owen Keating
17
LEGOs
Jenny Baum & Kate Lyons
18
Cinderella, Jaq and Gus from "Cinderella"
19
Gumball Machine
20
Lion and Zookeepers
21
Marty McFly, Doc Brown and Jennifer Parker from "Back To The Future"
