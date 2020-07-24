Couple Comes Up With Out Of This World Way To Shield Themselves From Coronavirus

To immunity and beyond?

A married couple in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has come up with an out of this world way to shield themselves from the coronavirus.

Retired accountant Tercio Galdino Lima, who has a chronic lung problem, and his wife, Alicea Lima, have taken to wearing space-style suits for their daily walks on the city’s popular beaches.

Tercio, 66, bought the suits online. He created the helmets himself.

For added protection and personal assurance, the couple also wears face masks while out and about.

“We started to think that because of our age, and since we’re at risk, that we were going to be confined inside our home, but we came up with his accommodation, which was our accommodation,” Alicea Lima, 65, told Reuters in a video released by NowThis News, above.

“We felt more protected this way,” she explained. “And we also are spreading love to other people because when you use something to escape the pandemic, you’re showing love for yourself and love for those around you.”

Brazil has the second-highest death toll from COVID-19 in the world, behind the United States. The crisis has sickened at least 2 million people nationwide and claimed the lives of more than 84,000 people.

Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his government’s inaction over the contagion. He even continued to downplay its risk during a press conference announcing his positive diagnosis.

