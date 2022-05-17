Tennessee Couple Finds Stray Dog Cuddled Up Next To Them In Bed

A couple in Tennessee was recently stunned to wake up and find a big, sweet, cuddly dog curled up next to them in bed.

Jimmy Johnson rolled over and asked his wife, “Julie, whose dog is this?”

The Johnsons have three large hounds, who usually share their kingsized bed with them. But this time, a beige mystery dog was splayed across their mattress.

Advertisement

Once they realized the dog was no threat, the couple snapped photos and posted them on Facebook to find her owners.

“This is the weirdest post I have ever had to make,” Julie Johnson wrote. “Is this your dog?”

According to a “pupdate” posted by Julie, the dog, whose name is Nala, slipped away from her owners while on a walk just ahead of a thunderstorm. Apparently Nala squeezed through a loose door at the Johnsons’ home to find somewhere safe and warm to wait it out. The Johnsons’ dogs didn’t even raise a fuss when she hopped into their bed.

Advertisement

Nala was eventually reunited with her parents and became a media superstar. However, her owners are a tad embarrassed about their dog’s lack of boundaries.

“Our overly friendly pup, Nala, has hit an all time record for ignoring personal space and added yet another trick to her long list of Houdini acts,” Cris Hawkins, one of Nala’s owners, wrote on Facebook.