U.S. NEWS

Texas Couple Injured In El Paso Shooting Sues Walmart

El Paso shooting victims Guillermo and Jessica Garcia are the first to file a lawsuit in the aftermath that injured about two-dozen people and killed 22 people.
In this Aug. 12, 2019 photo, mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were k
In this Aug. 12, 2019 photo, mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting that police are investigating as a terrorist attack targeting Latinos. The flags show the nationalities of those killed in the attack, including a German man who lived in nearby Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. On Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, Walmart said it plans to reopen the El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting, but the entire interior of the building will first be rebuilt. 

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas couple who were injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso last month has filed a lawsuit against the corporation alleging it did not have adequate security in place to prevent the attack that killed 22 people.

The lawsuit submitted Friday by Guillermo and Jessica Garcia is the first filed in the aftermath of the Aug. 3 shooting that also injured about two-dozen people, including the El Paso couple.

Guillermo Garcia has undergone several surgeries for his wounds and remains hospitalized in critical condition. Jessica Garcia also was hospitalized but has since been released.

Authorities say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius opened fire on shoppers . He is being held on a charge of capital murder.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said Wednesday that the company “preserved what information we have, and we’ve worked meticulously with federal and local authorities.”

MORE:

Walmart El Paso, Texas Mass Shootings In The United States 2019 El Paso Shooting
CONVERSATIONS