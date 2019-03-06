31 Couples Boudoir Photos That Capture Intimacy At Its Sexiest

Somer + Alex

"My husband, Alex, and I have been married for five years and have two kids now, so we barely have room to breathe. We could’ve spent the money on a vacation, but I knew this would be something for our self-esteem and an experience that we would never forget. I also wanted Alex to see his body through my eyes; Men have a lack of confidence just like women. Alex couldn’t stop talking about how proud he was that I let my guard down and acted so confident. I’m very modest, but now he has a whole new view of me. Different seasons in our life will come and go, but we’ll always have these photos to look back on and remember how in love we are." — Somer S.