31 Couples Boudoir Photos That Capture Intimacy At Its Sexiest

These steamy pictures are NSFW in the best way.

Couples boudoir photos provide a glimpse of what intimacy looks like behind closed doors.

Typically in these photo shoots, couples put on a cozy outfit, rock some sexy lingerie or bare it all, while touching, kissing, cuddling and just soaking up each other’s passion.

And while, to some, it may seem nerve-wracking to strip down and get frisky with a photographer looking on, many couples said they left the shoot feeling more confident, more empowered and more connected to each other.

Below, check out some sultry photos and find out what the boudoir experience was like for these loved-up couples.

Jasmine + Devika
Beautifully You Boudoir
"Honestly, I was way more comfortable than I thought I would be. It felt like we could be our natural selves just as we would be at home. It didn't feel like a 'photo shoot.'" — Jasmine T.
Justin + Kayla
Allebach Photography
"The lasting gift that couples boudoir gave us was the gift of the beautiful artwork that now hangs on our bedroom wall. It also has really shown us how important uninterrupted and unplugged time is for us. It has helped us to not just identify as parents, but to reconnect as two people who find each other irresistible." — Kayla C.
Johnny + Jose
Wolf & Rose Photography
"You get to show the actual emotion you feel with your partner. It's real-life moments caught during the shoot that represent my love and affection for my partner." — Jose R.
Jeanelle + Andrew
Rachael Marie Photography
"We were newly married [at the time], but delaying our honeymoon for about six months. We decided to do our couples shoot just before we left for our honeymoon to bring that in-love, just-married sexy spark with us on our trip, and it worked! We wanted to have the memories of us in our first home as newlyweds so we can look back and always remember how we looked and felt about ourselves and each other." — Jeanelle V.
Jon + Patrick
Intimate Lens Photography
"The shoot sort of gave us the permission to start sharing our relationship publicly and transitioned us from being in a long-distance relationship into a new phase of closeness and connection. Also, I felt because we took a risk with doing the shoot, we were able to open up to a new level of trust with each other that a fresh relationship might not experience right away. Looking back, it was an incredibly scary date to go on. However, it set the bar very high with how adventurous we can now be with our dates!' — Patrick R.
Josh and Steva
Amy Taylor Photography
"We were still in our honeymoon stage of marriage so we wanted photos to capture our fiery passion for each other while it was new. When we arrived for the shoot, we were a little nervous but that quickly changed. Our photographer, Amy, had a beautifully romantic set-up and made us feel super comfortable. Within the first few photos, it felt natural, as if we were at our own home. The photos were incredible! Every time we look at them, it feels like we are in our honeymoon stage all over again." —Steva P.
Brittany + Lynn
Wolf & Rose Photography
"The experience was absolutely beautiful. Our photographer provided a safe space for us to express ourselves in a way we truly hadn’t encountered before. [Our photographer] Bria provided a space for both of us to comfortably shed our clothing and embrace our sensuality. It was powerful and sexy and alluring and body-positive and electric and absolutely exhilarating." — Brittany G.
Adam + Shea
Yours Truly Portraiture
"We had a great experience doing the couples boudoir shoot. The environment the photographer created was very relaxing and, at times, felt as if we were in our own space, not a studio. We both left the shoot saying we were glad we did it and that we would absolutely do it again." — Shea K.
Holly + Anthony
The Boudoir Belle
"The experience was amazing. I see myself differently now, for the better. And my husband could not keep his hands off me. It was like he fell in love with me all over again. It was such a magical feeling. I would do it 100 times more. Kelley is such an amazing photographer and artist. She sees what we cannot and displays our insecurities in the most beautiful way, teaching us how to love every part of ourselves. It’s wonderful." —Holly D.
Ngoc + Ron
In Frames Photography
"Neither of us knew what to expect going into it since we’ve never done anything like it before, but our photographer made us feel super comfortable. It was so much fun and we had a lot of laughs, but more than anything it was intimate. I felt beautiful and loved getting to embrace my growing belly with the love of my life. Just raw moments captured, and I will always remember exactly how we felt in that moment." — Ngoc S.
Nichole + Eric
Elizabeth Urban Boudoir
"It was fun, sexy and liberating. We've been on a high ever since! Looking at the images reminds us of how much we love each other." — Nichole H.
Erin + CJ
Katie Denton Photography
"That day will forever go down as one of the best adventures we've had together. For me, it was the first time I actually made the decision to forgo my daily responsibilities to do something a little spontaneous, and to CJ that really meant a lot. There was not a single point in the day where we didn't feel like we could be 100 percent ourselves, and I think it really came through in the photos. By being so present with one another that day, we were reminded of how much we love one another and how little we need together to have a good time." -- Erin F.
Brittany + Alex
Brianna of Sculpted Films
"These photos were taken in our own bedroom so we couldn't have been more within our comfort zone, spatially. But on this particular morning, we had actually been quarreling the night before — a fact which almost made me want to reschedule the shoot since my eyes were still all puffy from crying. Things weren't contentious between us still, but you know how it is when arguments and wounds are still fresh the next day. So it was actually a kind of beautifully vulnerable time for us to be photographed loving on each other." — Brittany C.
Somer + Alex
The Boudoir Belle
"My husband, Alex, and I have been married for five years and have two kids now, so we barely have room to breathe. We could’ve spent the money on a vacation, but I knew this would be something for our self-esteem and an experience that we would never forget. I also wanted Alex to see his body through my eyes; Men have a lack of confidence just like women. Alex couldn’t stop talking about how proud he was that I let my guard down and acted so confident. I’m very modest, but now he has a whole new view of me. Different seasons in our life will come and go, but we’ll always have these photos to look back on and remember how in love we are." — Somer S.
Mike + Alicia
Allebach Photography
"We’ve been together for almost 13 years, raising four kids together, running a tattoo shop together etc. But I think this shoot just gave us that reminder that we are MORE than our family, more than our business, more than parents. We are two people so deeply in love with each other and we still have that sexual connection we always did. These photos are going to be that permanent reminder whenever we feel stressed out, overworked, overstretched, that the intimacy is still there. It won’t fade." — Alicia H.
Rosie + Isaiah
Rachael Marie Photography
"I did a [solo] boudoir session for my husband right before our wedding and he loved the pictures. Our photographer Rachael mentioned that she also did couples sessions and I asked my husband if he would be down. He said yes. We wanted sexy and intimate yet classy pictures taken of us since we hadn’t had any pictures like that. I’m not saying you have to be half-naked for pictures to be intimate and classy, but we’re young newlyweds and that’s how we envisioned our shoot. We wanted pictures that showed a more intimate side of our love for each other and Rachael captured those moments beautifully." — Rosie S.
Nicolette + Colby
In Frames Photography
"We have been wanting to do a couples boudoir shoot for the last year or so. We are reaching eight years of being together and are approaching the season of life where we want to start a family. That being said, we wanted to capture us as just the two of us, one last time before we embark on this new chapter of life! We also really wanted to document our first home together and the growth we’ve made in it. A shoot like this allowed us to be vulnerable and capture us in our most comfortable habitat." — Nicolette B.
Alysse + Gio
Amber Patrick / Aterrormusical Photography
"As a blogger and model, I am very comfortable in front of the camera but there was something distinctly different about this shoot. It was very vulnerable. The shoot felt intimate in a way that most shoots do not. I had the person there with me who knows me best and I couldn't hide anything I was feeling. Usually when I get nervous, I rely on striking a pose and looking fierce. I couldn't do that this time. I think I laughed and giggled more during this shoot than I ever have before. Gio pushed me out of my comfort zone in so many ways and I think the result is pure magic!" — Alysse D.
Kelly + Keith
Boudoir by Sara Lynn Studio
"I remember being surprised that my boyfriend was hesitant when I asked him if he would want to do the shoot with me. He had the same questions about himself as we woman do: Will I look good? What will it be like to be almost naked in front of a stranger? When we decided to take this leap together, it bonded us even more. We knew we would be in this together and have some beautiful photos to look at and enjoy for years to come." — Kelly C.
Madisann + Jazzmyne
Hollow Oak Studios
"The experience was very fun and our photographer Joanna made sure we were both comfortable. It felt good to be sexy and use our natural connection towards each other in the shoot." —Madisann C.
Carling + Dakota
Brooke Silverman Photography
"We decided to do the shoot since I was pregnant at the time. I wanted to document that pregnancy is such a beautiful change in a woman's body and that you can still feel sexy and confident while pregnant. The experience was awesome, and I'd recommend it to any couple or expecting mom." — Carling Z.
Christophe + HRO
River West
"It was beautiful and intimate and extremely special. Being sensual and vulnerable felt immediately organic with Christophe, and this was an extension of that. But we were still early in our relationship [at the time], so in the back of my mind, there was this slight fear that we were being too much too soon. That feeling washed away quickly as the shoot got underway and we shared those moments. I look at the photos and can see the authenticity in our embraces, in the laughter, and in the way we look at one another. I still feel that way with him." — HRO
Amy + John
Allebach Photography
"We never get an outside look at our relationship and [our photographer] Mike captured it. He is a magician behind the camera. We finally got to see what everyone else sees. I personally struggle with PTSD from my time in the Army. My wife is my rock, she is what helps me keep on going. When I struggle, I have these pictures to look back on and see just how far we have come together and that there is so much left to our story." — John S.
Simone + Greg
Katie Denton Photography
"Doing boudoir brought us closer together emotionally, without a doubt. It's absolutely elevated the romantic, sensual side of our relationship, which neither of us thought could get any better. Shoots like this one taught us to see each other in our most raw form (literally with gravel, mud and insects all over us at times) and appreciate every aspect of what we have together, no matter the setting." —Greg C.
Kimberly + Nick
Brooke Silverman Photography
"We decided to do a couples boudoir session to celebrate our playful, passionate everyday lives together. The depth and coziness of our relationship has been a refuge from hard things in life, from health concerns to job worries, and we are so grateful to have each other. I didn't always feel this way in my relationships. In fact, I had a lot of work to do on my own in terms of self love, healing and being open to healthy, vulnerable love! But now it feels incredibly freeing to be in this place, and through my work as a women's empowerment coach, I now lead other women to do the same thing." — Kim P.
Casey + Bryant
Intimate Lens Photography
"I had never done a photoshoot before and in my head, all I could think was 'America’s Next Top Model' — find the light, keep my body and facial expressions from looking too awkward. It took me a bit to be in the more natural setting that the photographer was looking for. We started with general photos of Casey and me on our couch thumb-wrestling and watching 'Bob's Burgers.' Then we went to dancing in our living room, and finally in a more intimate setting in our bedroom. At first I thought the bedroom would be extremely awkward but it turned out to be a fun experience." — Bryant A.
Jonna + Derrick
Michelle Buck Photography
"Boudoir was a great icebreaker for our relationship. We’re generally homebodies and this was an adventure (indoor-studio style) that sparked our interest in doing other uncommon couple dates." — Jonna R.
Thomas + Rachelle
The Boudoir Belle
"The best part about it all is that our couples shoot was a first for both of us. We now have a gorgeous album full of our photos that we can share with each other for the rest of our lives. Time flies and we change so much as years pass by but having this experience to look back on is priceless." — Rachelle C.
Joanna + Chance
Mary Whitt of Marybeth Photography
"We opened up a lot more after the session. Just about life and what we wanted. We just felt closer afterwards." — Joanna N.
Winter + Derrick
IN FRAMES PHOTOGRAPHY
"It was so fun rolling around and being prompted to love on my already lovable husband. It was fun to play with how we interacted when alone vs. being photographed and how natural it is to do anything with one another. The experience was very enjoyable and liberating!" — Winter B.
Edith + Gregory
Tamarie Photography
"It's an eye-opening experience to see your relationship through the respectful eye of another person. This is what our relationship looks like and it's beautiful. This feeling definitely helps to make [our bond] stronger." — Gregory F.
Couples Boudoir Photos II
