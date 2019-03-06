31 Couples Boudoir Photos That Capture Intimacy At Its Sexiest

Couples boudoir photos provide a glimpse of what intimacy looks like behind closed doors.
Typically in these photo shoots, couples put on a cozy outfit, rock some sexy lingerie or bare it all, while touching, kissing, cuddling and just soaking up each other’s passion.
And while, to some, it may seem nerve-wracking to strip down and get frisky with a photographer looking on, many couples said they left the shoot feeling more confident, more empowered and more connected to each other.
Below, check out some sultry photos and find out what the boudoir experience was like for these loved-up couples.
1
Jasmine + Devika
2
Justin + Kayla
3
Johnny + Jose
4
Jeanelle + Andrew
5
Jon + Patrick
6
Josh and Steva
7
Brittany + Lynn
8
Adam + Shea
9
Holly + Anthony
10
Ngoc + Ron
11
Nichole + Eric
12
Erin + CJ
13
Brittany + Alex
14
Somer + Alex
15
Mike + Alicia
16
Rosie + Isaiah
17
Nicolette + Colby
18
Alysse + Gio
19
Kelly + Keith
20
Madisann + Jazzmyne
21
Carling + Dakota
22
Christophe + HRO
23
Amy + John
24
Simone + Greg
25
Kimberly + Nick
26
Casey + Bryant
27
Jonna + Derrick
28
Thomas + Rachelle
29
Joanna + Chance
30
Winter + Derrick
31
Edith + Gregory
Couples Boudoir Photos II