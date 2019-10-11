If you’re feeling stumped about what to do for your couples Halloween costume this year, just look to the many celebrity couples, past and present, for inspiration.
Sure, you and your boo could purchase one of those humdrum costumes in a bag — or you could get clever and DIY your own homemade outfits based on the famous couples you adore (Oh, hi, Barack and Michelle Obama) or the ones that just didn’t stand the test of time (R.I.P. to Katy Perry and Russell Brand).
Below, we’ve compiled 20 fun ideas for duos that will make this October truly spooktacular.
1
Chip and Joanna Gaines
2
Ina and Jeffrey Garten
3
Yoko Ono and John Lennon
4
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
5
Barack and Michelle Obama
6
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
7
John F. Kennedy and Jackie O
8
Katy Perry and Russell Brand
9
Ernie and Bert
10
Jon and Kate Gosselin
11
Jay-Z and Beyoncé
12
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz
13
Selena and Chris Perez
14
Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain
15
Shakira and Gerard Piqué
16
Beth and Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman
17
Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip
18
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
19
Bob Dylan and Joan Baez
20
David and Victoria Beckham
