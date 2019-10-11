Relationships

20 Of The Best Costume Ideas Inspired By Celebrity Couples

Dressing up as a celeb duo will make you and your partner famous at the Halloween party.

If you’re feeling stumped about what to do for your couples Halloween costume this year, just look to the many celebrity couples, past and present, for inspiration.

Sure, you and your boo could purchase one of those humdrum costumes in a bag — or you could get clever and DIY your own homemade outfits based on the famous couples you adore (Oh, hi, Barack and Michelle Obama) or the ones that just didn’t stand the test of time (R.I.P. to Katy Perry and Russell Brand).

Below, we’ve compiled 20 fun ideas for duos that will make this October truly spooktacular.

1
Chip and Joanna Gaines
@kellyscasa/Instagram
2
Ina and Jeffrey Garten
Costume-works.com
3
Yoko Ono and John Lennon
@katrinalofaro // @vidathedj
4
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
@meagan.sarah/Instagram
5
Barack and Michelle Obama
@kbmaria/Instagram
6
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Costume-works.com
7
John F. Kennedy and Jackie O
Costume-works.com
8
Katy Perry and Russell Brand
Costume-works.com
9
Ernie and Bert
Coolest Homemade Costumes
10
Jon and Kate Gosselin
Costume-works.com
11
Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Costume-works.com
12
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz
Costume-works.com
13
Selena and Chris Perez
Costume-works.com
14
Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain
Costume-works.com
15
Shakira and Gerard Piqué
@jessi_messi/Instagram
16
Beth and Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman
Costume-works.com
17
Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip
Costume-works.com
18
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Costume-works.com
19
Bob Dylan and Joan Baez
Costume-works.com
20
David and Victoria Beckham
Coolest Homemade Costumes
Funny Halloween Costumes For Dogs 2019
Halloween Halloween Costumescouples costumes