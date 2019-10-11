If you’re feeling stumped about what to do for your couples Halloween costume this year, just look to the many celebrity couples , past and present, for inspiration.

Sure, you and your boo could purchase one of those humdrum costumes in a bag — or you could get clever and DIY your own homemade outfits based on the famous couples you adore (Oh, hi, Barack and Michelle Obama) or the ones that just didn’t stand the test of time (R.I.P. to Katy Perry and Russell Brand).