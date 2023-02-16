I Regret To Inform You That This Perfectly Designed Charging Station Is Worth Every Penny

Courant A Courant Catch:3, Courant Mag:2, and Courant Catch:2.

After decades of feeling terminally affixed to various cabled chargers, I finally made the switch from charging cords to a charging station. The internet is chock full of all sorts of options, but I regret to inform you that despite the higher price point, the very best charging stations are from Courant. Not only do they get the charging job done quickly and efficiently, but they are also wildly aesthetically pleasing — a must when you’re as fussy about decor as I am.

Advertisement

Made of high-quality materials like leather and linen, Courant’s charging stations are not the clunky, plastic eyesores you’ve likely come across. I have the Catch:2 Classic in linen, which I keep in the living room, and it’s so understated and elegant that guests don’t even realize it’s a charging station. It quickly charges up iPhones, AirPods and my cheapie wireless earbuds with ease, has a slim silhouette that doesn’t take up a ton of real estate and blends in seamlessly with my decor. I’m desperate to get one in every room of my home.

In total, Courant’s lineup features five different styles, and I have my eyes on the larger Catch:3 option, which has plenty of space for additional objects like keys, jewelry and glasses, effectively turning the charging station into an attractive catchall as well. It would be absolutely ideal for my bedside table, where I currently have no less than three separate little bowls and trays for my jewelry, lip balms, hair ties and other bedside debris.

Each sophisticated, decor-driven style comes in a variety of materials and colors. The “Classics” collection is manufactured with Italian leather with aluminum alloy frames, while the “Essentials” features Belgian linen with soft-touch frames. The leather-bound charging stations have an edgy, rugged quality that elevates their surroundings, while the linen collection feels softer and more subtle. Find the one that best fits your personal style, whether it be more feminine and modern or rustic and masculine.

I’ll admit that Courant’s charging stations have a higher price point than a lot of options out there, but they are absolutely worth the splurge. They perfectly blend form and function in a way that I’ve not yet seen matched by another brand. And since their different styles and materials all have a variety of price points, you can find the one that won’t put stress on your finances.

Advertisement

Keep reading to peruse Courant’s stunning lineup of surprisingly chic charging stations. It’s an easy and convenient way to simplify your life while also beautifying your space. Find the one that best fits your needs, personal style and budget — it’ll be worth every penny.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.