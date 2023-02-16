ShoppinghomeTechiPhone

I Regret To Inform You That This Perfectly Designed Charging Station Is Worth Every Penny

It's an easy and convenient way to simplify your life while also beautifying your space.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A Courant Catch:3, Courant Mag:2, and <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=83231&afftrack=63eba636e4b0063ccb28af7c&urllink=staycourant.com%2Fproducts%2Fcatch-2-classics" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Courant Catch:2" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63eba636e4b0063ccb28af7c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=83231&afftrack=63eba636e4b0063ccb28af7c&urllink=staycourant.com%2Fproducts%2Fcatch-2-classics" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Courant Catch:2</a>.
After decades of feeling terminally affixed to various cabled chargers, I finally made the switch from charging cords to a charging station. The internet is chock full of all sorts of options, but I regret to inform you that despite the higher price point, the very best charging stations are from Courant. Not only do they get the charging job done quickly and efficiently, but they are also wildly aesthetically pleasing — a must when you’re as fussy about decor as I am.

Made of high-quality materials like leather and linen, Courant’s charging stations are not the clunky, plastic eyesores you’ve likely come across. I have the Catch:2 Classic in linen, which I keep in the living room, and it’s so understated and elegant that guests don’t even realize it’s a charging station. It quickly charges up iPhones, AirPods and my cheapie wireless earbuds with ease, has a slim silhouette that doesn’t take up a ton of real estate and blends in seamlessly with my decor. I’m desperate to get one in every room of my home.

In total, Courant’s lineup features five different styles, and I have my eyes on the larger Catch:3 option, which has plenty of space for additional objects like keys, jewelry and glasses, effectively turning the charging station into an attractive catchall as well. It would be absolutely ideal for my bedside table, where I currently have no less than three separate little bowls and trays for my jewelry, lip balms, hair ties and other bedside debris.

Each sophisticated, decor-driven style comes in a variety of materials and colors. The “Classics” collection is manufactured with Italian leather with aluminum alloy frames, while the “Essentials” features Belgian linen with soft-touch frames. The leather-bound charging stations have an edgy, rugged quality that elevates their surroundings, while the linen collection feels softer and more subtle. Find the one that best fits your personal style, whether it be more feminine and modern or rustic and masculine.

I’ll admit that Courant’s charging stations have a higher price point than a lot of options out there, but they are absolutely worth the splurge. They perfectly blend form and function in a way that I’ve not yet seen matched by another brand. And since their different styles and materials all have a variety of price points, you can find the one that won’t put stress on your finances.

Keep reading to peruse Courant’s stunning lineup of surprisingly chic charging stations. It’s an easy and convenient way to simplify your life while also beautifying your space. Find the one that best fits your needs, personal style and budget — it’ll be worth every penny.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Courant
Courant Catch:2
I have this beauty and can't stop raving about it. It can charge two devices at once, which is incredibly convenient if you live with someone else or want to be able to plop both your phone and earbuds on it at the same time. It has a very sleek silhouette, so it's easy to tuck on a side table, countertop or nightstand. It's available in four different colors in linen material or five different colors in leather.
$90+ at Courant
2
Courant
Courant Catch:1
This style is the brand's simplest charger. It has a very low profile, a straightforward silhouette and is weighted to stay put so it doesn't go flying anytime it gets bumped. It easily blends into the decor, so you can discreetly charge your devices without taking up a lot of space or drawing the eye. It's also the most affordable option of the bunch, available in five colors in leather and four colors in linen.
$40+ at Courant
3
Courant
Courant Mag:2
I keep visualizing this elegant charger on a work desk or in an office; the standing silhouette doesn't take up too much space and has a streamlined aesthetic that is very appealing. It magnetically snaps your iPhone into place and has a spot for wireless earbuds at the base. It's available in five different colors in leather and three different colors in linen.
$100+ at Courant
4
Courant
Courant Catch:3
I have visions of this beautiful charging station and catchall in my home. It effortlessly charges devices while keeping accessories and other bits and bobs safely organized. I dream of it living on a bedside table, but it would look just as grand and be just as convenient in an entryway or on a kitchen countertop. It comes in five colors in leather and four colors in linen.
$100+ at Courant
5
Courant
Courant Mag:1
While similar in size to the Catch:1 charger, this cutie is a magnetic charger that comes with its own travel pouch. Tuck it into the smallest of corners and take it with you when you're on the go without taking up too much space in your suitcase. It's available in five colors in leather and three colors in linen.
$50+ at Courant
