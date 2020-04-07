Appeals Court Allows Texas To Limit Abortion During Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Texas can enforce limits on the ability of women to obtain abortions as part of the state’s policy requiring the postponement of non-urgent medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.
A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on a 2-1 vote threw out a federal judge’s order issued last week that had blocked the state’s action. The appeals court had earlier temporarily put the district judge’s ruling on hold.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Chris Reese)
