Court Holds Trump In Contempt For Refusing To Comply With New York Attorney General

A court has ruled to hold Donald Trump in civil contempt after the former president refused to turn over documents related to the New York attorney general’s investigation into him and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings.

According to the ruling by a judge at the New York state Supreme Court, Trump must pay $10,000 per day for every day he continues to refuse to provide the documents.

Advertisement

“Today, justice prevailed,” Attorney General Letitia James tweeted. “Our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings will continue undeterred because no one is above the law.”

#BREAKING: In a major victory, a court has ruled in our favor to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court.



Donald Trump must pay $10,000 per day for every day that he continues to defy the court's order to turn over documents to my office. https://t.co/AFAPPrnce4 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) April 25, 2022

Earlier this month, James argued in court papers that Trump should be fined “a sum sufficient to coerce his compliance” after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over the documents.

Trump is currently appealing a February court ruling that said he must answer questions under oath in James’ investigation, but the attorney general said the former president has not yet appealed a ruling establishing the deadline for him to provide documents.

James said her investigation into Trump’s business practices has revealed evidence that he allegedly misstated the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers on his financial statements for over a decade.

Advertisement