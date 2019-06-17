Courteney Cox Turns 55 With Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow By Her Side

Courteney Cox celebrated her 55th birthday over the weekend with true friends, which happen to be her “Friends” castmates.

The actress posted a warm Instagram photo with Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, writing: “How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much ♥️”

The women’s bond has thrived since the show’s original run ended in 2004.

And even if a “Friends” reunion doesn’t happen, it’s comforting to see the actresses still getting together offscreen after all these years. They’re still making each other laugh and cry.

Check out this runny-mascara goof Kudrow posted for the occasion.

“Just remembering Court, I will ALWAYS be older than you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY lovely Courteney!!” Kudrow wrote. “Only wiser my sweet,” Cox replied. “Never older. I love you.”

In February, Aniston reportedly celebrated her 50th birthday with Kudrow, Cox and many others at a bash in L.A. She also shared a scary birthday trip to Mexico with Cox. Their private jet turned around and made an emergency landing back in Southern California after a tire blew.

Kudrow turns 56 on July 30. Perhaps the gang will get together then as well.

Here’s a larger group shot from Cox’s big day.