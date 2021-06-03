Courteney Cox Makes An 'Alabama Roll' And It Sure Isn't Sushi

Courteney Cox is on a roll.

The “Friends” alum introduced her sushi-inspired “Alabama roll” in an Instagram video on Wednesday ― and it’s no chichi Hollywood snack.

Cox, a Birmingham native, teased fans by presenting real sushi first.

“This is a California roll,” she said. “We didn’t have these where I grew up, but we did have ... ”

Cue Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” as the actor assembled her concoction, bundling Fritos, avocado, cheese, mayo and mustard into rolled-up deli turkey.

“It’s more of a hand roll than a cut roll, but Nobu should definitely put it on their menu,” Cox cracked as she dug in.

Cox burned up the internet last week by teaming with Ed Sheeran to recreate her dorky dance routine with David Schwimmer on “Friends.” And she’s still riding the after-buzz of the cast’s reunion special.

But the Alabama roll could make her a snack chef superstar.