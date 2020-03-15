Courteney Cox Dances On TikTok And Matthew Perry Couldn't Be More Confused

NBC via Getty Images Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox pictured together on the set of "Go On."

A little choreography never scared Courteney Cox ― yes, we’re talking about that “Friends” dance routine ― so it’s only natural that she’s taken to TikTok, especially in these trying times.

The “Friends” star already made her debut on the social media app with daughter Coco Arquette, but now she’s breaking out on her own to try her hand at the “Why Is Everything Chrome” dance challenge.

And she couldn’t have picked a better time to do it now that Matthew Perry has finally joined Instagram and everybody is glued to their phones in self-quarantine.

Cox shared a TikTok video on her Instagram account on Saturday night, writing in the caption, “Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me?” and adding the hashtags #bored and #quarentine to give us all a sense of her mental state.

Perry — who is, like we said, a social media newbie — was one of the first to comment with a peak Chandler Bing response to his former co-star’s dance moves.

“Hi honey, what the hell just happened?” he wrote.

The two, of course, played husband and wife on the long-running sitcom, so naturally fans were excited about the particularly friendly interaction.

And while Cox didn’t respond to the comment yet, she might have a chance to explain the dance to Perry when the two reunite with the rest of the “Friends” cast for an hour-long unscripted special on HBO Max, which is set to debut sometime in May.

NBC via Getty Images The cast of "Friends."

Cox has been particularly active on Instagram lately, sharing impromptu performances to the delight of her 8 million followers.

After posting a duet with Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody, the actor uploaded a video of her daughter impressively belting out Demi Lovato’s “Anyone” while she accompanied the 15-year-old on the piano just last week.

The two also collaborated on a previous TikTok challenge, showing off their moves to “Whip Out The Stick” by PYT Ny x Young Ant.

And in case anyone is curious about how Perry’s holding up, he posed a very pressing question on his account just yesterday.