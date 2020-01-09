Courteney Cox And Daughter Whip Out Major Moves In TikTok Dance Debut

It’s been more than 20 years since we first saw “The One With The Routine,” but Courteney Cox has clearly still got the moves.

The “Friends” star and her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette performed a choreographed dance routine on TikTok, which Cox then posted to Instagram this week.

“Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them,” she wrote.

Fans were quick to recall the classic episode of the hit ’90s sitcom in which Monica Geller (Cox) and her brother Ross (David Schwimmer) performed a very ... intense choreographed routine on the set of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Geller shares Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette. The two split in 2012 after 13 years of marriage, and she has been with her current partner, Snow Patrol singer-songwriter Johnny McDaid, since 2013.

Cox’s celebrity friends were apparently very impressed with her enduring dance prowess. David Spade, Erin Foster and Selma Blair all chimed in with comments.

“I am really impressed! You are a super woman. True story,” Blair wrote.

Keep on rockin’, Cox!