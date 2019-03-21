Courteney Cox Returns To Real-Life 'Friends' Apartment, And She's Got Jokes

Cox captioned the video with “The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000,” adding the hashtag #missthosedays — and sending “Friends” fans everywhere, including Busy Philipps, into a tailspin.

“Holy shit,” the “Dawson’s Creek” alum commented on the post alongside a string of heart and crying face emojis.

The beloved series, of course, wasn’t actually filmed in New York City, but in front of a live studio audience at the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles for the entirety of its run.

The production team, however, used exterior shots of various New York City locales to build out the world of the show.

The real-life “Friends” apartment building is located in the West Village neighborhood on the corner of Grove Street and Bedford Street and remains a popular tourist attraction that now houses the restaurant The Little Owl.

And, as Cox joked in her Instagram caption, the median rental price for a two-bedroom apartment in the neighborhood in 2018 hovers around $4,500, according to CNBC, making it pretty much impossible for the often-unemployed “Friends” character to afford.

Earlier this month, Cox shared another tribute to the series, recreating the often-quoted “pivot” scene on social media.