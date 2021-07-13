Courteney Cox, The Sole 'Friend' Snubbed By Emmys, Finally Nabs Nom For Reunion

It’s Courteney Cox’s day, week, month and (potentially even) year: She’s finally snagged her long-awaited Emmy Award nomination for “Friends.”

The 57-year-old actor, who was known for her role as Monica Geller on the hit NBC series, was nominated in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category for her role in the HBO Max special “Friends: The Reunion” on Tuesday.

Cox acted as both executive producer and star on the special alongside the original show’s creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane as well as cast members Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Prior to the show’s end in 2004, “Friends” had racked up a whopping 62 Emmy nominations throughout its run. Of the individual awards, Aniston earned five, Kudrow six, LeBlanc three, and Perry and Schwimmer each earned one. Cox was notably the only main cast member to be repeatedly snubbed.

Addressing the snubs last month, Cox told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show that she had been hurt by the lack of recognition.

“Yeah, it always hurt my feelings,” Cox told him. “When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt.”