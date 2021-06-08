Remember when Lisa Kudrow as “Friends” character Phoebe Buffay botched the lyrics to Elton John’s 1972 hit “Tiny Dancer”?

Well, Kudrow’s former co-star Courteney Cox recreated the moment this week with some help from Ed Sheeran, Brandi Carlile and John himself:

Kudrow loved the reworking:

But she also had a slight quibble.

“Technically, it’s um, ‘Hold me close, young Tony Danza,’” she cracked in a video posted on Instagram.

“But, you know, but what you did was great, too,” Kudrow jokingly continued. “You know, including the original song that you wrote, Sir Elton. That was really good, too.”

Watch the video here:

Cox took the gentle ribbing from her former co-star in her stride:

Check out John’s original version of the song here: