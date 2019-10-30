Courteney Cox Serves Up Savage Review Of Sara Foster’s ‘Monica’ Halloween Costume

Who needs enemies when you’ve got “Friends” like Courteney Cox.
Actor Sara Foster dressed up as Cox’s “Friends” character Monica Geller for Halloween — and Cox had a hilarious, albeit slightly savage, response.
In a comment, Cox praised Foster’s daughters who’d transformed themselves into Rachel Green (played by Jennifer Aniston) and Phoebe Buffay (aka Lisa Kudrow) from the show.
But to Foster, she wrote: “You… Who the hell are you?”
Foster replied:
Cox then delivered the killer zinger:
