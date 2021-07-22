Courteney Cox Has Mixed Feelings About Her 'Friends' Reunion Emmy Nomination

As far as consolation prizes are concerned, Courteney Cox sees her long-overdue Emmy Award nomination as too little, too late.

The 57-year-old actor was the only principal cast member of “Friends” who did not score an Emmy nomination during the show’s 10-season run. But her luck appeared to shift earlier this month when she was recognized as an executive producer of HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion,” which was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded).

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly this week, however, Cox admitted she felt ambivalent upon learning the news, even though she had been “so happy” to have taken part in the special.

“Honestly, I am so happy that the reunion has been recognized because I think it’s terrific,” she said. ”[Director] Ben Winston did a great job and all of his crew. That’s not exactly the Emmy I was looking for. I’m being honest with you.”

“I’m so thrilled that I got to do it onstage back at that same studio, the same Stage 24, with those incredible people that I love so much,” she continued. “That Emmy [nomination] really belongs to Ben Winston. … So yes, I’m so happy. But when I was on Howard Stern, I wasn’t talking about that.”

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images HBO Max's "Friends: The Reunion" aired May 27.

In June, Cox joined Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow on “The Howard Stern Show” for a wide-ranging interview in which she revealed she had felt personally disappointed at never receiving an Emmy nomination when “Friends” was on the air from 1994 to 2004.

“When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings,” she said. “I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt.”

Cox also confirmed she happily tuned in when Kudrow received an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1998, and Aniston won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy in 2002.

“I want them to win,” she explained. “I’ve never wanted to take anything away from anyone. I just sometimes want to be included in certain things.”

Fortunately for Cox, her post-“Friends” projects have garnered her some awards-season love. In 2010, she received a Golden Globe nomination for ABC’s “Cougar Town.”