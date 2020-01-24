Courteney Cox Shares Classic Snap Of The 'Friends' Recreating 'The Last Supper'

Courteney Cox took a stroll down memory lane on Thursday when she shared a throwback snap of the “Friends” cast on Instagram.

Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc pose next to a table of food before taping the final episode of the hit sitcom in the image taken on Jan 23, 2004.

Cox called it “The Last Supper.”

It does bear a resemblance to Leonardo da Vinci’s 15th-century painting of the same name:

DEA / M. RANZANI via Getty Images

Cox’s post, which also included a photo of the script and came amid continuing rumors of an unscripted reunion special, prompted an outpouring of love and emotion from her 7.1 million followers.

“To this day I still get emotional watching it,” wrote one. Said another: “You can literally see the heart ache (sic) in this pic.” Aniston (who played Rachel Green) and Kudrow (aka Phoebe Buffay) also chimed in:

Cox’s snap racked up more than 2.1 million “likes” in its first eight hours online.

But it still has some way to go to reach the popularity of Aniston’s October picture of the cast ― her first-ever Instagram post that glitched the service ― which to date has been “liked” more than 15.7 million times.

Cox, who played Monica Geller in the show, last May shared this 1994 picture ﻿that was taken before the pilot aired. “The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S. yet,” she wrote.