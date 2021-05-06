Courteney Cox Recalls A Hilarious Moment From Being In The 'Friends' Fountain

Courteney Cox wants “Friends” fans to know: The photos and videos of the cast hanging out in the famous fountain in the opening scene were not nearly as fun to shoot as they look.

The actor sat down with Ellen DeGeneres this week to chat about a variety of things, including the much-anticipated “Friends” reunion. Cox remained mostly mum about the goings-on within the unscripted reunion, simply sharing that the experience of getting back together with the cast after more than a decade and a half was “unbelievable” and “so emotional.”

DeGeneres showed Cox a snapshot of her and her former co-stars from their days on set. The photo featured the six “Friends” inside the fountain seen in the opening credits for the show and seemingly having a wet, yet fun time.

Upon the host asking Cox whose idea it was to get into the fountain, Cox didn’t hesitate in saying: “Well, it definitely wasn’t mine.”

“We were in that fountain for a long time. I don’t know who ... Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens — it’s not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours,” she went on.

Cox then recalled a truly perfect one-liner from Matthew Perry during the fountain shoot (and, trust us, if you close your eyes, you can most certainly hear him saying it): “I remember Matthew Perry saying at one point, and we didn’t know each other that well at that point. But I remember, and this is so Matthew, but he was like, ‘Can’t remember a time that I wasn’t in this fountain.’”

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

DeGeneres quipped that it shouldn’t have taken nearly that long to film and had she been on set, she’d have had them in and out of the fountain quickly. Cox then added that while she was shooting, she and the rest of the cast “were just like, ‘How much longer are we going to pretend to love dancing in water?’ But it was fun, but not really.”

You can watch the entire segment above.