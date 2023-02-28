Women Of 'Friends' Honor Courteney Cox At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Event

Courteney Cox has received her star nearly 40 years after breaking into Hollywood.

The former “Friends” actor was honored at her own Walk of Fame ceremony Monday with speeches from co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

Cox’s longtime friend Laura Dern also spoke at the event. Notably absent, though, were her male “Friends” co-stars Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Aniston jokingly called their 30-year friendship a “typo.” She recalled how nerve-wracking it was to meet Cox, who, prior to the debut of “Friends” in 1994, had already appeared in the 1984 music video for Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark,” “Family Ties” (1987) and “Ace Ventura” (1994).

“I was really nervous to meet her because I was a huge fan,” said Aniston. “I remember seeing her at the Flowering Tree, a yogurt store that we would go to. I panicked, I sweat, and I just didn’t know what she was going to be like when we got our job.”

Kudrow called Cox a “truly beautiful, talented” and “decent human being” who is not only “enriching our lives personally” but had “set us up to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in … television history” by using her experience to mentor them.

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow appear with Courteney Cox at the "Friends" star's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday. Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the iconic NBC sitcom, praised Cox for her humility and said that even though Cox “hated” poker and “loathed it from the bottom of her heart,” she played it with her female colleagues because “she wanted to bond with us.”

“You’re one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth,” said Aniston. “Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile. And thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you.”

Aniston went on to reveal that Cox has curated the lucrative side hustle of flipping houses since then and is just as obsessive about cleanliness in real life as her “Friends” character Monica Geller — whose notorious compulsions comically annoyed the other characters.

“You really want to hope that you don’t have any kind of a stain or a spot on a wall, or that a pillow is out of place, or a hair or something that needs to be plucked,” said Aniston before pointing to the Walk of Fame star. “I’m just saying, thank God this star is straight.”

Cox thanked her boyfriend, daughter, the women of "Friends," her agents, manager, and more. Leon Bennett via Getty Images

In her remarks, Dern said Cox “can’t help herself” and “has to be honest about who she is, how she sees the world and, frankly, what she sees in us.” The “Big Little Lies” star, whose family regularly spends Christmas with Cox’s, was grateful to “get to love her.”

Cox confessed a deep-seated fear of public speaking before taking the podium to thank partner Johnny McDaid and daughter Coco. She then praised her friends for showing up “in public, the way you do so often in private” and teared up while reflecting on her late father.

Cox, who reprises her role as Gale Weathers in next month’s “Scream VI,” also thanked franchise creator Wes Craven for casting her in the original.

“We love you,” said Aniston. “You’re sisters from another mister, and we love you.”