Courteney Cox Finally Coaxes Kid To Say 'I Know!' Catchphrase From 'Friends'

Success! Courteney Cox’s quest to pass on her “Friends” catchphrase “I know!” to the youngest generation just yielded the cutest results.

Watch her young subject finally master the famous words of Cox’s character Monica Geller after previous lessons that yielded only “no.” “He knows,” Cox captioned the latest Instagram post.

Congratulations to Cox for helping to preserve the rich history of “Must See” television.

Her lessons are the next best thing to syndication.

Those who’d like to see how far her little friend came from the previous two sessions can check them out here: