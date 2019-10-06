Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston And Matt LeBlanc Reunite For 'Rare' 'Friends' Selfie

While the internet is busy debating whether “Friends” is actually a good show, the cast members are minding their own business and keeping fans fed with mini-reunions on social media.

Since a full-fledged revival of the long-running sitcom is probably never going to happen, Courteney Cox’s Instagram account is likely the closest any of us will get to seeing our “Friends” back together again.

The actor shared a “rare” snap of herself with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, wearing some glasses from the Tony Stark collection, and Matt LeBlanc on Saturday night.

“A rare night and I love it,” Cox captioned the photo, likely referencing how infrequently the gang hangs out these days.

Back in June, Cox shared a photo from a “girls night” featuring Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, who joked that the group was “halfway there” to a full “Friends” reunion.

The three former co-stars squeezed in tight for the sweet snap, which drew much love from fans on Instagram, including one-time “Friends” guest star Reese Witherspoon.

Perhaps Cox, Aniston and LeBlanc have been bitten by the nostalgia bug, as the series recently marked its 25th anniversary with a slew of events, pop-up shops and social media celebrations.

An anniversary screening of a handful of “Friends” episodes across three nights grossed $2.9 million at the box office, drawing more than 230,000 fans and becoming the second-highest-grossing 2019 U.S. event cinema release.

Most of the cast shared synchronized Instagram posts to honor the milestone, sparking rumors that maybe an official reunion was in the works.

“Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago,” Cox wrote. “Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️I love these guys!”

“Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching,” LeBlanc added in his own post.

David Schwimmer wrote: “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago... THANK YOU to all the fans out there!! We couldn’t have done it without you.”