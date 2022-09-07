Courteney Cox Takes Hilarious Dig At Kanye West For Saying ‘Friends’ Wasn’t Funny

Courteney Cox wants the “old Kanye” West back.

After the Yeezy mogul brought up a two-year-old viral tweet that read “Friends wasn’t funny,” Cox shared an award-worthy reaction.

Cox, who played Monica Geller on the long-running NBC sitcom, posted a clip on Instagram Tuesday of herself rocking out to West’s 2008 tune “Heartless.”

Advertisement

The actor reads the rapper’s recent message on her phone as she bops her head to the beat. Cox’s expression drops.

She zeros in on the “Friends wasn’t funny” part — and then angrily turns off her speaker, sets down her phone and walks away.

“I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny,” Cox wrote in the caption, alongside a frowning emoji face.

The video has been viewed more than 4 million times.

Advertisement

Last week, West said in a since-deleted Instagram post that he didn’t write the “Friends” tweet, even though it came from his official Twitter account.

He wrote: “I actually didn’t write the tweet that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had. I’d love to know who thought of that.”

Many people speculated the 2020 tweet was a response to Cox’s “Friends” co-star Jennifer Aniston, who encouraged her followers not to vote for West in his unsuccessful bid for office during that year’s presidential election.

Cox and West were once friendly. In 2016, the Chicago rapper spent time with Cox alongside his then-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder shared a photo of herself, Ye, Cox and Cox’s daughter, Coco Arquette, at a screening for Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy, “The Brothers Grimsby.”

Advertisement

“About last night- This was the moment right before Sacha showed us the CRAZIEST scene from “The Brothers Grimbsy” We laughed so hard we cried!,” Kardashian captioned the photo.