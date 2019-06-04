So no one told you Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox were going to look this way.

Kudrow shared a filtered snap of the “Friends” stars to Instagram on Monday and, well, it’s the stuff of bad dreams:

“I’ve never looked better. And Courteney too,” Kudrow captioned the funny image.

Cox agreed, commenting, “We really do Lisa. We really do.”

Cox’s Instagram game has been on fire recently.

She most notably went viral earlier this month with that image of the “Friends” cast before they were famous:

Check out the back story of the picture here.

At the weekend, Cox shared another Snapchat-style filtered snap which she claimed made her look like actor Jared Leto:

She’s also posted a slew of throwback images from the time she was starting out as an actor:

Kudrow, meanwhile, has also shared some memorable throwback images on her feed:

And, of course, there was this parody of Ariana Grande’s hit “7 Rings.”