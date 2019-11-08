ENTERTAINMENT

Courteney Cox Shares Sweet 'Friends' Reunion Selfie With Matthew Perry

“Could I BE any happier," Cox captioned the snap with her onscreen husband.

The Bings are back together!

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry enjoyed a mini-“Friends” reunion on Thursday.

“Guess who I had lunch with today…. I KNOW!” Cox (aka Monica Geller) captioned a cute selfie of herself and her onscreen husband Perry (aka Chandler Bing) on the hit NBC sitcom.

“Could I BE any happier,” she added.

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the show, responded:

As did Lisa Kudrow, aka Phoebe Buffay:

Cox didn’t elaborate further on the meal. But it did prompt some speculation on social media as to whether they were discussing a possible future project involving the whole “Friends” gang, which Aniston has teased in recent weeks and was only heightened when she made her Instagram-glitching debut with this image:

