Courteney Cox Says Her Memory Of 'Friends' Is Hazy In NBC Interview

Courteney Cox’s memory will not be there for you.

The actor reminisced Sunday about her life-changing time on the 1994-2004 sitcom “Friends,” but admitted she forgot a lot. That became clear to her when she appeared on the reunion special last year.

“I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,’” Cox told Willie Geist on NBC’s “Sunday Today.” “Yeah. I don’t remember filming so many episodes.”

“I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ‘Oh my God, I don’t remember this at all,’” she added. “But it’s so funny.”

Cox, who played the fastidious Monica, chalked up her inability to recollect to a “bad memory.”

“It’s really basic,” she said. “I don’t remember any trauma in my childhood, but I have, like, three memories. I don’t know. I don’t know why.”

The actor, who stars in the Starz comedy horror series “Shining Veil” and appeared in a return to the “Scream” film franchise this year, regretted that she hadn’t collected more keepsakes of her role on “Friends.”

“I’m kinda bummed that we didn’t spend more time taking pictures because I don’t have a lot to look back at,” she said.