Courteney Cox Shows She's Without Doubt 'A Monica' In Viral Kitchen Video

The "Friends" star's request kickstarted a new trend on Instagram.

Courteney Cox just proved she’s cut from the same cloth as her “Friends” alter ego, Monica Geller.

In an Instagram video shared Friday, Cox asked followers to “tell me you’re a Monica without telling me you’re a Monica.”

“I’ll go first,” she said, before showing off her immaculate kitchen storage ― reminiscent of her orderly-obsessed character in the hit sitcom.

Cox ended the clip with a familiar catchphrase, “I know!”

Watch the video here:

The clip went viral and has now been “liked” more than 1.5 million times.

Cox shared these responses to her request in her Instagram stories:

Cox’s kickstarting of what could be a new trend came after filming wrapped last week for the highly-anticipated “Friends” reunion.

Production on the show ― which David Schwimmer, who plays Monica’s brother Ross, says is not scripted ― has been pushed back multiple times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Could we BE anymore excited!?” the show’s official account wrote on Instagram:

