Courteney Cox Shares Her 1 Parenting Regret With Daughter Coco Arquette

Courteney Cox is looking back on her parenting with a critical eye.
On a podcast episode released Wednesday, the “Friends” star revealed that she wished she’d been a “firmer parent” when raising her now-19-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette.
“I wish so bad that I could’ve realized in the moment a way to protect Coco from things that I didn’t because of my own issues, whether it was codependency or seeing her in relationships with people that I knew, ‘This was not good,’” Cox said on actor Minnie Driver’s “Minnie Questions” podcast.
“But I didn’t want to step in ― even though I knew something wasn’t right ― because she would get so mad at me,” Cox said, adding that her daughter would say things along the lines of “Let me deal with it mom. You don’t understand.”
“And I did understand. And I should’ve trusted myself and I should’ve stepped in,” Cox explained. “Earlier on when she was a kid, or not even that many years ago, I wish I’d been a firmer parent.”
Cox shares Coco Arquette with her ex-husband, actor David Arquette. The two were married in 1999 and announced in 2010 that they had separated. They finalized their divorce about three years later.
David Arquette said in 2020 that the two still “have a really great relationship” when he opened up about the exes co-parenting together.
“There’s difficult parts, especially through the teenage years,” he told Yahoo Entertainment at the time.
“There’s a lot of emotions and feelings. We’ve just had – not an easy time with it, we’ve just been really open and supportive of each other,” he added. “We never went head-to-head, [or] battled each other, through the process of divorce and through the process of raising our kid. So it’s made for a friendship and relationship that is out of respect.”