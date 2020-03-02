Courteney Cox Says There's 'No Way' She'd Last In The Royal Family

Courteney Cox can be “Friends” with just about anyone, but it seems she still couldn’t find a way to fit into the royal family.

And considering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal duties end on March 31, the family could use someone to step up and carry out engagements.

Kevin Nealon asked Cox about a hypothetical Meghan Markle situation on the latest episode of his YouTube web series “Hiking with Kevin.”

“Would you ever leave Hollywood and marry a prince, if you weren’t in a relationship?” he asked. Cox quickly responded that “there’s no way” she could do that.

“I mean, just the hat alone, I can’t,” she quipped, likely referencing some of the wild fascinators and fancy hats royals are known to wear. “I don’t want to wear hats. No, the clothes, I couldn’t ― none of it.”

Outfits aside, Cox also said she’d also have a problem remaining formal with her family.

E! Entertainment via Getty Images Courteney Cox admitted the royal family just isn't for her.

“I get too personal with people,” the actor added. “There’s no way I can call somebody, you know, ‘your royal highness’ all the time. Yeah, I just wouldn’t want to.”

When Nealon remarked that Meghan lasted about a year and a half in the family before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to move to Canada, Cox said she could understand why you’d step back if you were in Harry’s position.

“I mean it is a big deal to kind of step down, but if you know you’re never gonna be king ― and you don’t have a shot at it ― why put up with all that stuff? Can’t you still do all the good work that you do and help people?” she said.

“Prince Harry is a really nice guy,” Cox said, adding that she’d met him. “He’s nice and he’s funny and he cares. I think he’s pretty great.”

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a photocall at Kensington Palace following the announcement of their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017, in London.

The prince is currently back in the U.K. for the last of his royal duties before they officially end this month.

On Friday, Harry attended an engagement with Jon Bon Jovi and members of the Invictus Games Choir to record a special version of the rocker’s song “Unbroken” at Abbey Road Studios.

The SussexRoyal Instagram account shared a video of Harry about to sing a few bars with Bon Jovi of the song, which comes out in March:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to appear together on March 5 for the Endeavor Awards, then step out again for a March 7 engagement at the Mountbatten Festival of Music. The couple will also join other members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey on March 9 for Commonwealth Day.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).