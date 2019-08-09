Courteney Cox Tries To Teach Kid Her 'I Know!' Catchphrase From 'Friends'

Courteney Cox definitely has the persistence of her “Friends” character Monica Geller.

The actress said she has been trying to pass on the legacy of her sitcom alter-ego’s catch phrase “I know!” by teaching it to youngsters.

But it’s not quite taking with one cute kid. In Cox’s latest attempt, posted Wednesday on Instagram, she edited her tutoring attempts to the Journey song “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

She’s still getting “no” rather than “I know!” from the kid but, hey, Courteney, no one told you life was going to be this way.

Here’s a previous effort from Cox.

And here’s Cox’s beloved Monica saying “I know!” ― repeatedly.

Cox’s teachings got the thumbs-up from actors Jim Belushi and Mary McCormack on Instagram but one commenter put it best:

Borrowing from Matthew Perry’s Chandler, he wrote: “Could you BE anymore ICONIC!”