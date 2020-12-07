Courteney Cox Reveals The Truly Wild Way She Put A Turkey On Her Head

The “Friends” star posted a behind-the-scenes update on Instagram this weekend as a follow-up to her Thanksgiving Day video.

In the earlier video, she quipped about being sent GIFs of her iconic turkey dance from a Thanksgiving episode of “Friends” in which Cox’s character, Monica, puts a turkey on her head. Images of it crop up on the internet every November, so in homage, she re-created the moment in 2020.

In her video posted Sunday, Cox revealed that getting a turkey on her head for a second time was no small feat. The video opens with a warning to vegans and then shows Cox with what appears to be either a plastic bag or plastic wrap on her head (we don’t advise you re-create this at home).