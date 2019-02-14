Courteney Cox Reveals She Lost Her Virginity At 21: 'We Can Be Proud Of That'

Courteney Cox revealed some pretty personal information that she’s “proud of” during a candid chat with James Corden on “The Late Late Show” Wednesday.

The actress told the talk show host, the audience and hundreds of thousands of people watching that she lost her virginity at 21 — and got a little help from her mother before the big event.

“I didn’t learn anything, my mom never talked to me about one thing that I should’ve known,” Cox said to Corden and fellow guest comedian Nick Kroll.

“I was a virgin until I was 21. I think we can be proud of that,” she said, before divulging that her mom gave her a special gift for the act, considering she’d “dated the guy for a long time.”

"The Late Late Show" /James Corden Courteney Cox explaining the story of losing her virginity.

“She sent me a pair of underwear to try to, you know, womanhood. And they were called Olga, and I swear, the lace was about three and a half, four inches, and then the cotton part,” she said.

“But they were so much better than the ones I was wearing, so I was really backwards when it came to that. But, you know.”

Kroll made sure to ask if Cox ended up wearing the outfit for her boyfriend. She said she did.

“They were pretty snazzy,” she exclaimed. “I mean, not in this day and age.”

These days, the “Friends” star is dating musician Johnny McDaid, who is in the band Snow Patrol. The two, who used to be engaged, now refer to each other as “partner.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid posing together.

“That’s what he calls it: ‘partner.’ And I’m from Alabama, so you don’t really say ‘partner’ unless you’re in the same sex,” she said on a recent episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”