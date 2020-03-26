Courteney Cox made a few startling confession about “Friends” during her remote appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday.

The actor, who called in from her home for the Youtube version of Jimmy Kimmel’s show, was speaking about the “Friends” reunion that got pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. With nothing but time on her hands, Cox revealed that she’s finally sitting down to do what most of us started years ago: binge-watch the iconic sitcom.

“I decided during this time — people love the show so much — I decided to binge-watch ‘Friends,’” she said. “I just started Season 1. It’s really good!”

Perhaps the best part of her confession? She bought all of the episodes herself on Amazon Prime.

Jimmy Kimmel/YouTube

Part of the reason Cox decided to take the plunge was because people often have asked her to do “Friends” related events (like trivia), which she couldn’t do. Not only had she not actually watched the show previously, the actor confessed she doesn’t “remember even being on the show.”

“I have such a bad memory,” Cox said. “I remember loving, obviously, everybody there and having fun, and I remember certain times in my life that I was there. But I don’t remember episodes. I would never pass; I’d fail every test” on the show.

Kimmel put Cox’s trivia skills to the test, pitting her against his cousin, Anthony. Unfortunately, she did just as poorly as she predicted:

“By the end of this quarantine, I’m gonna know so much more [trivia],” the actor said.

Fellow “Friends” actor Lisa Kudrow has said she can’t watch herself in old episodes.

“I might not like myself, so I’d rather not risk that,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight last year. “I don’t watch it if it’s on.”

Perhaps that will change the longer she spends self-isolating.