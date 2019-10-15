Courteney Cox Welcomes Jennifer Aniston To Instagram With A Season 1 Throwback

It’s been 25 years since Monica Geller helped Rachel Green cut up her dad’s credit cards and join the real world in the first episode of “Friends.”

This week, Courteney Cox welcomed Jennifer Aniston as she joined the rest of the world a second time.

Aniston made an Instagram account Tuesday, marking her arrival to the platform with an iconic selfie of the whole gang back together:

Soon after, Cox showed she’s “always there” for her close friend, welcoming her to the platform with a classic throwback from Episode 1 of “Friends.”

“Welcome to the social media world... it sucks. You’re gonna love it!” she wrote:

The social media world may “suck,” according to Cox, but Aniston sure doesn’t seem to be having too much trouble fitting in. Within 11 hours of joining, she’d already racked up a whopping 4 million followers.

In case you’ve forgotten, here’s the last time Aniston was welcomed to the real world: