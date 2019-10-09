MSNBC news correspondent Courtney Kube showed she is a master at multitasking Wednesday morning after her young son wandered on set during a live segment.
Kube, who covers national security and the Pentagon, was discussing Turkish airstrikes over northern Syria when the boy came up to her wanting attention.
“Excuse me, my kids are here.” Kube said while grinning during the segment. “Live television!”
Despite being a little distracted for a second, Kube managed to explain the Syria situation in great detail.
Kube’s colleagues were impressed by how she handled the situtation.
So were audience members.
