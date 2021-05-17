Courtney Love Defends Friend Pamela Anderson Over 'Vile' Series About Sex Tape Scandal

The buzz surrounding Hulu’s upcoming miniseries “Pam & Tommy” has been inject-it-directly-into-my-veins levels of good after photos of Lily James in her full Pamela Anderson get-up made the internet rounds earlier this month.

The eight-episode limited series from “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie, which also stars Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, will chronicle the couple’s tumultuous marriage following the release of their infamous sex tape, which was leaked without their consent.

But before you go launching a premature Emmys campaign, Anderson’s longtime friend Courtney Love is throwing some cold water on the excitement surrounding the project, which seemingly hasn’t received a stamp of approval from its real-life subjects.

Blasting “Pam & Tommy” in a since-deleted and expletive-laden Facebook post on Sunday, Love condemned the series as “vile” and “outrageous,” according to People.

“My heart goes out to Pammy further causing her complex trauma,” Love wrote in the post, before directly addressing the series star. “And shame on Lily James whoever the fuck she is.” Love finished off her missive with the hashtag #vile.

The Hole singer said she was in the recording studio when the sex tape was released, recalling how the “staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfreude.”

“It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it,” she continued. “It destroyed my friend Pamela’s life. Utterly.”

Love, who was in Anderson and Lee’s orbit throughout their romance, claimed that she was even approached with a request from the “piece of shit production” to approve use of her 1994 Rolling Stone cover shot by photographer Mark Seliger in the series.

“I said fuck no,” Love continued, adding that she was “shocked” because gentlemen “don’t approve this sort of thing.”

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Courtney Love, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee pictured together.

The “Baywatch” star and the Mötley Crüe drummer tied the knot in 1995 just four days after they met, forever enshrining them as tabloid royalty and setting the stage for one of the most pivotal moments in pop culture history.

The sex tape in question was filmed during their honeymoon for their eyes only, but was later stolen by a disgruntled electrician, Rand Gauthier (played by Seth Rogen in the series), from a private safe after a dispute with Lee.

The couple, who share sons Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 23, sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, and later reached a settlement over the video, which was still publicly released and widely viewed at the time.

Anderson, however, didn’t make a single cent from the tape, which she still has never seen.

“I made not one dollar. It was stolen property. We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans,” Anderson said in a “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview back in 2015. “I was seven months pregnant with Dylan and thinking it was affecting the pregnancy with the stress and I said, ‘I’m not going to court anymore. I’m not being deposed anymore by these horny, weird lawyer men. I don’t want to talk about my vagina anymore or my public sex — anything.’”

“The damage was done,” she added. “So we just said, ‘No way, we’re not getting involved in that.’”