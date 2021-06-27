Courtney Love Demands 'Rude' Olivia Rodrigo Send Her Flowers For Copying Album Cover

Courtney Love experienced some deja vu of her own when she caught a glimpse of Olivia Rodrigo’s new promotional photo.

The rock icon called out the Disney star on social media this week, accusing her of copying the cover art for “Live Through This” ― the 1994 album by Love’s former band Hole ― and insisting that Rodrigo send her flowers over the perceived misstep.

Last week, on the heels of the release of her chart-topping debut album “Sour,” Rodrigo announced the imminent arrival of a prom-themed concert film. She shared a photo of herself in a gown and a tiara, carrying a bouquet of flowers, with mascara tears streaming down her face.

The photo does indeed share similarities with the artwork for “Live Through This,” which features a similarly devastated prom queen on the cover ― tiara, flowers, mascara streaks and all.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Love shared Rodrigo’s photo on her account and tagged the singer, shadily writing in the caption: “Spot the difference! #twinning.”

On Facebook, Love expanded on her many grievances against Rodrigo and her record label, Geffen, claiming it was “rude” of the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star not to ask her, or “Live Through This” photographer Ellen von Unwerth, for permission.

“I’ve informed her I await her flowers snd [sic] note,” Love wrote. “I sure hope it’s long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone this happens? I’d be real rich!”

“My cover was my original idea,” she added. “A thing you maybe have to actually live life to acquire? I don’t know. Anyway. Disney? Yes it’s rude.”

Von Unwerth, for her part, told Another Magazine in 2019 that Love took inspiration for the album’s photo shoot from Brian De Palma’s film “Carrie,” based on the Stephen King novel.

Courtney Love calls out Olivia Rodrigo for recreating her band’s Hole album cover, demands flowers and a note:



"Does Disney teach kids reading & writing? God knows. Let's see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone this happens? I'd be real rich!" pic.twitter.com/dkFJdnX733 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 27, 2021

Rodrigo has since responded to Love’s Instagram callout, commenting “Love u and live through this sooooo much,” but has yet to further address the controversy.

“Olivia ― you’re welcome,” Love replied, before reiterating that she’ll be checking the mail for an apology. “My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”

Rodrigo’s livestream, “Sour Prom Concert Film,” arrives Tuesday. The singer, who just graduated from high school herself, will perform select songs from the album, which was released last month.

Presumably, Love won’t be tuning in.