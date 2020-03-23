See Trainwreck Duet That Katy Perry Called 'A Bummer' On 'American Idol'

Katy Perry called the duet between Courtney Timmons and Zack Dobbins a “bummer” on Sunday’s episode of “American Idol” — and that was putting it mildly. (Watch the video below.)

The doomed duo were matched — or rather, mismatched — together for a surprise duet competition in Hollywood Week’s second round. They struggled to meld their musical tastes (she’s R&B, he’s rock), struggled to decide on a song as the hours ticked by, and ultimately struggled onstage in performing Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.”

Dobbins forgetting the lyrics started a cascade of cringe between the two, and they were both eliminated. Judge Lionel Richie lectured the pair about never giving up on stage.

Perry encouraged them to learn from the experience.

“You both are very special,” she said. “Take that with you.”