Courtroom Sketch Artist Enjoys Drawing 1 Particular Element In Trump Trial

"That is just so much fun," admitted Christine Cornell.
Lee Moran
HuffPost

Veteran courtroom artist Christine Cornell explained on CNN the process of sketching Donald Trump during the former president’s ongoing hush money trial and admitted to enjoying one element.

Anchor Anderson Cooper recalled seeing another artist in court with “all the pastels laid out” but noted there “wasn’t orange,” the color usually attributed to the presumptive GOP nominee given his penchant for fake tan.

“He’s human colors,” Cornell commented of Trump, prompting laughter from the panel.

“He’s not an unusual-looking man except for there is a bright yellow that I use when I hit his hair,” she added. “That is just so much fun.”

Trump’s hair, though, “is fading” in color, she added.

Cornell said sometimes it can be “slim pickings” when choosing what moment of the trial to commit to paper.

“You see through this window. Sometimes he just turns and he’s talking to his attorney and you go, ‘Ooh, gotta get it,’” she detailed. “Sometimes you just have to stare at him because it’s going to be so fast that you have to memorize it and then draw it.”

Watch the video here:

