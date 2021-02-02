'Courtside Karen' Says She Threatened To Beat Up LeBron James In Ejection Rant

LeBron James tweeted after his run-in with a heckler in Atlanta Monday that “Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!!” (Watch the videos below.)

Hawks fan Juliana Carlos stayed that way during a hilariously profane explanation of her showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers star as she was being booted from State Farm Arena during the Lakers’ 107-99 victory over her team.

In a social media post that went viral, Carlos said she was defending her husband and threatened to beat up James ― only in more graphic terms.

But first, here’s Carlos with her face mask down yelling and pointing at James:

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

And here’s her version of what went down. (See the clip below.)

“Just got kicked out of the game for talking shit to LeBron James for talking shit to my fucking husband,” she said in video snippets.

“LeBron looked at my husband during the game and cussed him out and I stood up and I go, ‘Don’t fucking talk to my husband. Talk to my husband one more time and I will fuck you up.’ And he started fighting with me, ‘Shut your mouth, dumb bitch.’ And I go, ‘You shut your fucking mouth bitch.’”

ESPN confirmed that Carlos, her husband Chris and two others got the boot.

For his part, James said he did not think the ejection was warranted and suggested Carlos and her group might have been fueled by some drinks. “I’m happy fans are back in the building. I miss the interaction. I need that interaction,” he said.

LeBron on his interaction with spectators in Atlanta on Monday: pic.twitter.com/spWDITZqkl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021