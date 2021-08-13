What The New COVID-19 Booster Shot Guidance Means For You

Experts are NOT worried that rolling out booster shots will deplete supply in the U.S.

Vaccine supply is a major issue globally. Wealthier countries, including the United States, have a disproportionate share of the doses and are now working to donate hundreds of millions of vaccines to middle- and low-income countries.

But here in the U.S., there is a surplus of vaccines, and experts are generally not concerned that making boosters available to the 3% of the population that is immunocompromised will mean there aren’t doses available to others, including children under 12 later this fall or winter, or whenever they are eligible for immunization.

“We are thankful we’re in an area of the world where we have enough vaccines and are able to do this without sacrificing any particular group. At the moment, the third dose for the immune-compromised is not going to affect availability for others,” said Samir Parekh, a professor of medicine and oncological sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York who has been doing research on the variable immune responses to vaccines among some cancer patients.

Parekh believes it is likely that if and when boosters become necessary for the broader public, they’ll be rolled out to older adults who may be less likely to maintain a robust antibody response, and then to younger adults.

But again, that rollout to everyone may not be necessary, and health officials are watching very closely to see if and when people’s antibodies wane, or if the vaccines stop holding up well against emerging variants.

“We’ve had to very openly say from the get-go that we do not know what the durability of the mRNA vaccines or the J&J vaccines are,” Cameron Wolfe, an associate professor of medicine specializing in infectious diseases at Duke University’s School of Medicine, previously told HuffPost. “We knew great safety data. We knew great efficacy data. We did not know great durability data because they haven’t been around for that long.”

For people with weakened immune systems, boosters offer a long-overdue chance at getting back to some kind of normal.